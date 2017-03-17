India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja’s five-for shows his consistency for India

Ravindra Jadeja picked up most wickets in the Australia innings. (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja picked up most wickets in the Australia innings. (Source: Reuters)

Much like in the previous matches in the home season, India have brought Ravindra Jadeja into the attack before giving the ball to R Ashwin, India’s premier spin bowler. It was a similar case in Ranchi on second day of third Test as Ajinkya Rahane, the stand-in skipper for India, opted for Jadeja instead of Ashwin as a change in bowling after the pacers Umesh Yadav and Ishanta Sharma were unable to pick a wicket.

Australia were surging in their first innings as Glenn Maxwell scored his maiden Test century and Steve Smith was comfortably batting on 132*. Jadeja, getting some turn and bounce, was looking to threaten the batsmen but there was no success for him.

But soon after his century, Maxwell edged one behind to wicket-keeper Saha and India broke the big stand. Matthew Wade, the new batsman, stitched another decent stand with Smith for the sixth wicket but that was also broken by Jadeja when he got Wade to edge one behind.

Then came the unplayable delivery to Pat Cummins. Pitching on the leg-stump for the right-hander, the ball spun across Cummins, beating his bat, and crashed into the off-stump. With those three wickets before Lunch, Jadeja made sure India are still this game.

But after Lunch, while India struggled to get the wicket of Smith, Jadeja picked the wicket of Nathan Lyon to complete his five-wicket haul, his eighth in Test cricket and second of this series.

Not only has Jadeja been a better bowler in this series than Ashwin, he has proved that he can handle the workload better as he has kept his fitness on top level.

