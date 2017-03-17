India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja bowls stupendous delivery to dismiss Pat Cummins, watch video

Ravindra Jadeja picked up yet another fifer in a great domestic season. (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja picked up yet another fifer in a great domestic season. (Source: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja produced yet another remarkable bowling effort in Ranchi, to match his six-for in Bangalore, to pick up five wickets at the newest Test venue. The left-arm spinner bowled beautifully to get the most out of a surface that wasn’t naturally suitable for the spin and aiding their effort. On the second day of the 3rd Test, Jadeja brought up his five wickets with scalps of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. On one hand there was the lucky wicket of Warner on the first day which was a dolly back after a low fulltoss which should have been smacked for a boundary. Instead, that was hit straight back and Jadeja did a good job of holding on to the catch.

On the flipside is the beautiful delivery and subsequent dismissal of Cummins which left the Aussie bamboozled. The delivery, bowled from around the wicket to the right handed batsman, pitched on middle and leg and with Cummins drawing forward to defend, it spun away to beat his outside edge and take away the off stump. The delivery would go down as yet another beauty from Jadeja who has turned a leaf from being considered a poor pitch’s wicket taker to being someone who does well on all surface.

However, the delivery would cause some concern for the Indian batting who would look to bat against the current after Australia played during the prime part of the surface and scored 451 runs. The pitch is expected to turn more as the Test progresses and cracks likely to deepen.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd