India vs Australia: R Ashwin praises Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha

Ravindra Jadeja scored second half-century of the match and sixth of the season. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja scored second half-century of the match and sixth of the season. (Source: AP)

R Ashwin praised teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha for helping India secure a crucial first-innings lead against Australia in the fourth Test here.

Set a target of 106 to win the match and with it the series, India were 19 for no loss at stumps, needing another 87.

“It was magical. You couldn’t have asked for more. Jaddu and Saha batted really well. We get our noses ahead,” Ashwin said after the third day’s proceedings.

“This morning was really special. Saha and Jaddu were fantastic. It has been a magical season. I told Jaddu there was a hundred for the taking.

“He is a very talented batsman, if he puts his head down, he can get that hundred. Hope there is more tight batting from Vijay and Rahul, and that they can get fifties for themselves,” he added.

Ashwin, who picked up three wickets in the second session, also heaped praise on pacers Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for bowling tight spells.

“Great spells by Umesh and Bhuvi. Australia batted really well yesterday too, we had to buckle down,” Ashwin said.

