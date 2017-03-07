India vs Australia: R Ashwin is a genius, says Michael Clarke

R Ashwin has registered 25 instances of five wickets or more in an innings in 47 Tests. (Source: Reuters) R Ashwin has registered 25 instances of five wickets or more in an innings in 47 Tests. (Source: Reuters)

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke termed Ravichandran Ashwin a “genius” while another great Kumar Sangakkara was all praise for Virat Kohli’s “inspirational” leadership in India’s Test victory.

“What a genius @ashwin another 5 wickets when the team needed him the most. India to(sic) good. Congratulations on a brilliant win. What a Test match! What a series so far. 1-1.

To all my Indian fans on Twitter I say congratulations. Give credit where credit is due. Class performance!,” Clarke wrote on his twitter page.

Former Sri Lanka captain Sangakkara wrote:”Great fight back by the Indian side @imVkohli seems to be able to inspire his team to give their all in any situation.”

Kapil Dev rated it as the best win in recent times.

“Best victory in recent times. Congratulations @imVkohli @ImIshant @ashwinravi99 @y_umesh @ajinkyarahane88 @imjadeja. So proud #INDvsAUS”

Member of COA Ramachandra Guha, an eminent historian called it the most gripping Test match he has watched at the Chinnaswamy in last four decades.

“This was the most gripping Test I have watched live at the Chinnaswamy stadium—and I’ve been going there for forty years.”

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of him grooving with a cheerful message for the Indian cricket team.

“INDIAAAAAAAAAAA !!! YOU ARE TRUE CHAMPIONS .. YOU GOT UP AFTER BEING KNOCKED DOWN AND KO’ed the Aussies ! YEEEAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHH !!!.”