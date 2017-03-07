India vs Australia: R Ashwin exacts Abhinav Mukund’s revenge, gives animated send-off to Mitchell Starc, watch video

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Mitchell Starc (Source: Reuters) Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Australia’s Mitchell Starc (Source: Reuters)

When Mitchell Starc came out to bat, skipper Kohli might have been a bit wary. That is not without a reason as Starc had scored 117 runs till then in the series, in three innings. That made him fifth on the runs list, behind only Rahul, Smith, Renshaw and Pujara. Another decent knock in Bangalore and Australia could have won the Test and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

But it was the quality of Ashwin’s spin bowling that got the better of the Aussie pacer and after being dismissed was given the same send off that he gave to Abhinav Mukund. It may be recalled here that during India’s second innings Abhinav Mukund had top edged Mitchell Starc for a six. Starc then pointed his finger to the head signifying Mukund to use his head.

Watch: Ashwin’s animated send-off

However, when Starc was bamboozled completely by Ashwin, the Indian offie mimicked the same action as the batsman walked back to the pavilion. Noticeably, Ashwin and Mukund play for the same state in domestic cricket. So it can be said that Mukund may have got his revenge thanks to his pal.

The action now shifts to Ranchi where the teams would eye the lead. India, after the 75-run win, have their tails up and, as Kohli said at post-match presser, “can’t wait to go to Ranchi now”. It’s a long break between the two Tests and the teams would like to recover before the final leg of the series begins.

