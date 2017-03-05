India vs Australia: R Ashwin becomes a juggler as the ball does a moonwalk, watch video

Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of Peter Handscomb as R Ashwin juggled his way to a brilliant catch. (Source: File) Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of Peter Handscomb as R Ashwin juggled his way to a brilliant catch. (Source: File)

Peter Handscomb’s wicket proved why R Ashwin can now be deemed as a true all-rounder. Before tea, just as it seemed that Australia had begun to break the shackles and were starting to score freely, Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of Peter Handscomb as Ashwin juggled his way to a brilliant catch.

It was a tough chance which went to the right of Ashwin at mid-wicket, but with a dive and a bit of juggling he hung onto it.

Ashwin did very well to fly to his right and get both hands on it. He actually caught the ball, but it popped out when the elbow hit the ground. Luckily, the ball then didn’t go too far, hit the forearm, then bounced onto the shoulder and Ashwin was able to clutch it between his right hand and bicep.

Handscomb tried to take the attack to the bowler, and threw his wicket away. It was a flighted delivery on the leg stump, Handscomb stepped out and flicked it but without control. Courtesy of this Jadeja had three wickets in the bag.

However, despite wickets falling at regular intervals, Australia have made the hosts toil really hard. Austaralia have kept the scoreboard moving and have gone past India’s score of 189. Though the pitch has now shown 189 could very well be a competitive total. There is a lot of turn on offer from outside the right-hand batsman’s off stump when bowling from the Pavilion End.

