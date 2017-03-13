India vs Australia: Pressure is right on India and not on us, says Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon said Australia is one win away from retaining the trophy and that’s what they are here to do. (Source: File) Nathan Lyon said Australia is one win away from retaining the trophy and that’s what they are here to do. (Source: File)

Australia’s leading spinner Nathan Lyon said the “pressure is right on India” in the ongoing four-match Test series and patted his team for its fighting display in the last two games.

The series is poised at 1-1 with two more matches scheduled in Ranchi and Dharamsala.

“There’s a lot of belief. There’s a lot of people who wrote us off, before we even got on a plane and landed in Dubai, let alone coming over here,” Lyon said.

The off-spinner was quoted as saying on Sydney Morning Herald, “We’re one win away from retaining the trophy and that’s what we are here to do.

“The pressure is right on India – there’s no pressure on us. Everyone said ‘we were going to lose 4-0, they’re no good, they’re a young cricket team learning,’ but we believe we can beat the best teams anywhere in the world. “We proved that in the first Test, we came close in the second Test and even that hurt – that’s probably the best thing about that game.

“I think they’re feeling the pressure a little bit to be honest. And it’s good.”

The Australians on Monday left Bengaluru for Ranchi. Lyon, who left India flummoxed with his off spinners in the first innings of the second Test in Bengaluru, briefly spoke about the importance of reverse swing.

“With our air speed and ability to get the ball reversing, and the earlier we can do that the better off it is,” Lyon said.

Lyon suffered a cracked-skin on his right index finger during the second Test but he’s confident that he will be in the playing XI for the third match starting here on from Thursday.

He’s confident his finger ailment (split callus) will be healed on time for the game.

“I have bowled a lot of balls over the summer and it usually happens once or twice a year. It just split. It was pretty painful there for a bit,” Lyon said.

“And you can’t bowl on (adhesive) tape — there are rules and laws out there that you can’t bowl on tape so I wasn’t even considering that,” he was quoted as saying in the Cricket Australia website.

“The last time I was here (in India, in 2013), the same thing happened in the third Test and I was able to play three days later. So I’m more than confident in turning out for the next Test.”