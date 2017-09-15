India vs Australia: Peter Handscomb named Aaron Finch’s cover ahead of ODI series

Peter Handscomb has played five one-day internationals and has scored 90 runs. (Source: AP) Peter Handscomb has played five one-day internationals and has scored 90 runs. (Source: AP)

India-Australia five-match ODI series is slated to begin from September 17 in Chennai as the two teams eye top spot in the ICC ODI team rankings. A 4-1 series win for either of the two teams will see them dethrone South Africa from the number one ranking. However, Australia suffered a big blow as opener Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the first three matches after the right-handed batsman aggravated a calf injury during training on Thursday.

According to a report cricket.com.au, Peter Handscomb, who had a great outting with the bat in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, has been named as Finch’s cover and will fly in ahead of Sunday’s series opener against India.

As per the report, the scan conducted revealed that the Finch would need to sit out the early part of the ODI series. There were initial fears that the injury might rule out Finch for the entire tour. But the opener will remain with the squad with hopes of playing in the later part of the series.

Handscomb would depart for India on Saturday and would be available for selection in the opening match of the series.

Finch was rested from Australia’s lone warm-up match against Board President’s XI on Tuesday due to the right calf injury, which he first suffered playing for Surrey in England six weeks ago.

“Aaron (Finch) re-aggravated his pre-existing calf injury during warm-up at training yesterday. He has had a scan in Chennai and although we believe it is not a serious recurrence, he will not be available for the first few one-day matches here in India,” the Australian team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said.

“He will remain with the squad whilst we assess the injury and establish his return to play timelines,” the physio added.

The first match of the ODI series would be played at M A Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday. Indian cricket team will be missing the services of Shikhar Dhawan, after the opener requested to be released for the first three ODIs to attend his unwell wife. However, no replacement has been named by the selectors and Ajinkya Rahane is most likely to open India’s innings with Rohit Sharma.

