Australia will miss Mitchell Starc’s pace and death bowling against India, says Craig McDermott

Mitchell Starc has been rested from India tour to recover for Ashes. (Source: Reuters File) Mitchell Starc has been rested from India tour to recover for Ashes. (Source: Reuters File)

Craig McDermott has overseen the rise of many Australian bowlers such as Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Former Australia bowling coach has helped many fast bowlers improve their trade with his invaluable inputs following a 71 Tests and 138 ODIs career. McDermott has claimed Australia will miss the pace and death bowling of Starc in the upcoming series against India. He also expressed surprise at the non-inclusion of off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

“Without Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, the Australian attack is down on speed. But, I do believe Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins have the ability to clock over 140 kph on a consistent basis. An important bowler in the line-up is James Faulkner who had a big role to play during our World Cup winning campaign in 2015. He has bowled well in shorter formats in the past. However, one thing we will be missing is Starc’s pace and his bowling at the death,” said McDermott in an interview to Times of India.

“Nathan has bowled very well in Bangladesh and even in India earlier this year — he was outstanding. I don’t actually know why he doesn’t play ODI cricket as often as he should considering that he actually started his career in Twenty20 cricket. He has done well in whatever opportunities he has had in the shorter formats,” said the 52-year-old.

McDermott believes Faulkner could play a key role in the series due to his variable pace and ability to score runs. “Faulkner, in particular, brings the X-factor to the Australian side as he is varies his pace, and can also score runs coming down the order. Faulkner has played a lot of vital knocks for Australia in the past. He is a great competitor and doesn’t take a backward step with the bat or ball.”

He predicted the Aussies to win both the five match ODI series, by 3-2, and the three match T20I series by 2-1.

