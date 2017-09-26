India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal spells trouble for Glenn Maxwell

MS Dhoni stumped Glenn Maxwell for the second time in the series. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni stumped Glenn Maxwell for the second time in the series. (Source: AP)

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Glenn Maxwell for the third consecutive time in the ongoing five-match ODI series against Australia. The Victorian’s downfall at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday was orchestrated by a well-chalked out plan laid down by Virat Kohli, which was complemented beautifully by his bowlers. VISHAL MENON analyses how India plotted Maxwell’s exit at Indore.

Softening up: Australia were comfortably placed at 224/2 when he arrived at the fall of Aaron Finch. With a flat track and smallish boundaries, the stage was set for Maxwell to explode. However, Kohli knew that Maxwell would need some time to settle down. He sensed an opportunity and decided to go for the kill . Resisting the temptation to bringing on Chahal, he persisted with Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder started with a short delivery first-up, which Maxwell clumsily negotiated. He then brought in Bumrah, who probed him with yorkers and off-cutters.

Chahal stifles: Chahal was caned by the Australians, but he had accounted for Maxwell twice. In Chennai, he forced him to miscue one to the cow cordon. In Kolkata, he induced another false shot to long-on. So he reintroduced him. To a predominantly bottom-handed player, who loves to club the ball on the leg side, Chahal began bowling slow and wide outside the off-stump. He thus forced Maxwell to come down the track and play inside out, through cover – a shot he’s not particularly confident of. The line stifled as much as frustrated Maxwell, who managed just three singles from 10 deliveries.

The twin breakthroughs: The previous three overs yielding only 12 runs, the well-set Smith decided to attack. But he miscued a lofted drive to long-off off Kuldeep Yadav. The captain’s exit might have only enhanced more pressure on him that stepped down to Chahal in premeditated fashion. He got nowhere to the pitch of the ball and went through with the shot, only for Dhoni to effect the stumping. Suddenly, Australia slipped from 224/1 to 245/4 in the space of five overs. This, in hindsight, proved costly for Australia.

