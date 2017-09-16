India vs Australia ODI series promises runs and top-class cricket

India’s Rohit Sharma (C) has a phenomenal record against Australia including a double century. (PTI Photo) India’s Rohit Sharma (C) has a phenomenal record against Australia including a double century. (PTI Photo)

India have relied more on their wrist spinners in one-day internationals than the celebrated duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have done well in limited-overs cricket in the chances they have got so far. The two could once again be in line to start for India against the first ODI against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

Axar Patel would have been the first choice spinner but sprained ankle on Saturday has ruled him out of the first three ODIs against Australia and “rested” Ravindra Jadeja has been called back to join the team in Chennai. But, he could well be sitting out since he hasn’t played for the last one month.

Focus will also be on India’s opening pair as Shikhar Dhawan has flown to Australia to be with his ailing wife. Rohit Sharma needs a new opening partner and going by what Virat Kohli said on Saturday, Ajinkya Rahane could be the one for India.

The last time these two teams were in India for and ODI series, it was a run-fest. Totals of over 350 were made and chased down easily. The Test series earlier this year was one of the most exciting ones. And once again, the two teams are ready to face each other.

Australia don’t have a good result overseas in recent past but they haven’t looked push overs either. The recent Test series in Bangladesh would give them confidence as they came back to tie draw the series 1-1.

But, Steve Smith expressed his concern on how his batsmen are going to play Kuldeep. The Indian chinaman spinner made his Test debut against Australia and the batsmen failed to pick him as he picked up four wickets.

The pace battery of the home team also boosts with some in-form bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are considered as top swing and death bowlers while Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami can rattle any batting line-up.

With pitches in India for ODIs suiting India, it can be said this will be another run-fest and Kohli, the chase master, will be back at what he does best.

