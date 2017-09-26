Hardik Pandya is willing to play situations and not just the natural game, says Rahul Dravid

Hardik Pandya has already scored two half-centuries in the series. (Source: Reuters) Hardik Pandya has already scored two half-centuries in the series. (Source: Reuters)

India’s former captain Rahul Dravid believes that all-rounder Hardik Pandya has grabbed the opportunities very well after delivering great performances in different match situations during the Australia ODI series. Dravid coached Pandya last year, during India A’s tour to Australia, and is now hopeful that India A players will try to match Pandya’s batting approach.

“A good example about Hardik from my perspective is, he’s willing to play situations and not just the natural game we often speak about. Credit goes completely to him. It’s not about playing just the one way you want to play. He’s the one who has actually turned his career around,” Dravid was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo during India A’s unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Vijayawada.

Pandya has attracted many fans with his power hitting abilities, as he is showing in the ongoing five-match series against Australia. He has already scored two half-centuries in the series, with two more matches left.

Pandya was impressive in the first ODI as he handled the innings along with MS Dhoni, taking India to a decent total and scored 83, whereas, in the third match, he showed maturity and took India near the finishing line after playing a sensible 78-run knock.

Dravid also commented on Pandya’s batting position, “If he bats at four, he bats in a particular way. If he bats at six, he bats in a particular way. Tomorrow, he may bat at 80 for 4, like he did in the first ODI with Dhoni. That shows maturity and that’s what you want to see.”

India ‘A’ coach also feels that there is no such thing called ‘natural game’. “This concept of ‘play your natural game’, which I hear all the time, frustrates me because there’s no such thing in my belief as ‘natural game’. It’s only about how you play different situations.”

Dravid said that Pandya has been a great example of how a batsman should perceive his game differently according to the match situation, “You have to learn to bat differently in different conditions, and if you can do that like Hardik is showing at the moment, those would be signs of a developing cricketer, someone who can make consistent contributions and not someone who is a one-off, who can produce brilliance once in a while.

He concluded: “The aspiration and challenges set for a lot of India A players is to be all-weather players, all-situation players, all-condition players.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd