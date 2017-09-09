Only in Express
  • India vs Australia, ODI series: Australia’s limited-overs specialists arrive in Chennai

India vs Australia, ODI series: Australia’s limited-overs specialists arrive in Chennai

A batch of Australia's squad to play in the five-match ODI series against India arrived in Chennai. The limited-overs specialists were: Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, and Kane Richardson.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published:September 9, 2017 1:43 am
India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus, Australia tour of India 2017, Cricket news, Indian Express Aaron Finch last played for Australia against England in the Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: AP)
Related News

A batch of Australia’s squad to play in the five-match one-day internationals series against India arrived in Chennai on Friday. The limited-overs specialists, who arrived from Australia via Singapore, were: Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, and Kane Richardson.

Another group of players, including skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, would arrive in the city on Saturday morning from Bangladesh, where the team was involved in a two-Test series.

Paceman Richardson was not in the squad picked initially, but came in as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood — who sustained an injury during the first Test against Bangladesh.

The 14-man team will be involved in an ODI series, followed by three T20 internationals against India, the first of which would be played at the M A Chidambaram stadium here, on September 17.

The visiting Australians would play a warm-up match on September 12 against a Board President’s XI to be led by Gurkeerat Mann.

Australia team for ODIs in India: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 08, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
30
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 68
FT
30
Match Tied
Sep 09, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 69
Sep 09, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 70

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 