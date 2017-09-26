India vs Australia: You have to play 100 percent to beat India, says Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch struck 124 runs against India in the third ODI in Indore. (Source: PTI) Aaron Finch struck 124 runs against India in the third ODI in Indore. (Source: PTI)

Australia trail India 0-3 in the on-going ODI series and will only play for pride in the remaining two matches of the 50-over series in Bengaluru and Nagpur. The hosts clinched the series with a five-wicket win in Indore on Sunday despite Aaron Finch’s rapidfire hundred on return from injury. Finch has called the current dismal run for Australia as his toughest time since making his debut five years ago. Australia have failed to win 11 of last 13 away ODIs with the remaining two getting washed out. During this 12-month period, Australia have been blanked 5-0 by South Africa, lost 2-0 in New Zealand and are yet to open their account in India while facing prospect of dropping to fourth in ODI rankings.

“Winning away from home is what every side strives to achieve and I think whenever you start losing, you can lose a little bit of confidence in yourself and in the way you’re playing. The couple of away series that we’ve played, in South Africa and India, we’ve lost the series against some quality sides,” he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“You have to play well but I think you also have to go in with the right attitude and make sure that when you do get an opportunity to win a game, you don’t let that slip.”

“We’ve been in a couple of good positions in the first few games and as soon as you give India a sniff, they’ll beat you nine times out of 10. You have to play 100 per cent to beat (India) in these conditions,” Finch said. “If you play 90 per cent, it’s not good enough here. It’s how we’ve played for the past four or five years in our conditions. Teams have to be at their absolute best to beat us. There’s obviously a gap between the sides at the moment and they’re proving that. They’re 3-0 up, they’re the No.1 side in the world and there’s just a few things we need to tinker with as players to bridge that gap and get the results going our way.”

Finch was glad to score some runs, 124 runs to be specific, to justify near pleading that it took to convince the team’s physiotherapist to pass him to play. “I had to convince them to let me play, to be honest,” he said with a smile. “If it had have gone again last night, I might have been in a bit of strife. But the amount of work that I’d put into it and the amount of physio and rehab that I’d had, it gave me a lot of confidence that I’d get back and play and be 100 per cent fit. So it was nice for that to hold u,” he added.

