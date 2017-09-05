India vs Australia ODI and T20I series to start on September 21: Reports

Australia are currently playing a two-match Test series at Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters) Australia are currently playing a two-match Test series at Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters)

Australia will reportedly tour India for a five-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series starting on September 21. According to ESPNCricinfo, the series will be after the conclusion of the ongoing Test series between Australia and Bangladesh. The first match is set to be played at Chennai. An official announcement from the BCCI or Cricket Australia is yet to come on the matter.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Chennai will host the first match that will be followed by ODI matches in Kolkata (September 21), Indore (September 24), Bangalore (September 28) and Nagpur (October 1). The T20 series that follows will start at Ranchi (October 7), Guwahati (October 10) and Hyderabad (October 13). The BCCI will make an official announcement about two weeks before the tour opener and is awaiting clearance on its two new venues in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

The BCCI has had to take into account other changes as well. One instance of it is that Bangalore was supposed to host the second ODI on September 21, and is now hosting the fourth ODI on September 28. ESPNCricinfo reports that the fixtures are likely to be made official in “a day or two” according to a top BCCI official. Prior to the series, Australia are also scheduled to play a warm-up fixture in Chennai on September 12.

Australia had toured India earlier in the year for a four-match Test series. They won the first match but went on to lost the second and fourth to lose the series 2-1. For Australia, the limited overs tour of India precedes the Ashes that is set to begin in November.

