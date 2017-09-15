India vs Australia: No rest for Pat Cummins in limited overs tour

Pat Cummins will be leading an inexperienced pace battery in India. (Source: Reuters) Pat Cummins will be leading an inexperienced pace battery in India. (Source: Reuters)

Australia coach David Saker said that the team would be looking at playing Pat Cummins in all matches of their tour of India. Australia play five ODIs and three T20Is starting with the first ODI in Chennai on September 17. “At this stage we’re planning for him to play all the games,” Saker is quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

With Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson all recuperating from minor niggles ahead of the Ashes, Cummins will be leading an inexperienced pace battery in India. “We’ll look at (resting him), it’s obviously been brought up between all of us. We know that his workloads are up there, but we know it’s an important series.” Cummins was put through the grind in the punishing conditions of Dhaka and Chittagong during Australia’s two Test series against Bangladesh. At the same time, Saker said that Cummins himself is looking to do well in India. “It’s Australia v India, you don’t get any bigger than that,” said Saker, “He’s really determined to play well over here. It’ll be game-by-game basis, we’ll play it by ear.”

Cummins had missed out on regular international action due to a string of injuries but is ironically the only fit member currently in Australia’s regular pace quartet. He had impressed in India when he was called up as replacement for Mitchell Starc in the Test series against India earlier in the year. Saker hopes that Starc and Hazlewood will be fit in time to play a few domestic games in Australia before they host England.

“We’re hoping that they’ll be ready before the first Shield game or second Shield game and that will give them good preparation,” he said, “We’ve probably got a bit of a blessing that we’ve got three Shield games before the first Test of the Ashes and it’s probably as good a build-up as you’d want for an Ashes. So in that sense as long as they’re ready to go by the first Test in Brisbane and ready to play and perform, I’ll be really happy. This time last year we were in South Africa and it was the same thing, Hazlewood and Starc were rested for that tour. And they got through a really heavy workload in the summer, got through all the Tests. It’s not such a bad thing that they’re not here, as long as they’re ready to go for that first Test in Brisbane.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd