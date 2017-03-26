India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon’s extra bounce was the big difference, says Ian Chappell

Nathan Lyon was the most impressive Australia bowler, returning figures of 4/67 in 28 overs. (Source: Reuters) Nathan Lyon was the most impressive Australia bowler, returning figures of 4/67 in 28 overs. (Source: Reuters)

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell said Nathan Lyon’s ability to extract “extra bounce” brought him the wickets, bringing the visitors back into the series-deciding fourth Test against India here.

India let go of the initial advantage before reaching 248 for six at stumps on day two, trailing Australia’s first-innings total of 300 all out by 52 runs.

Off-spinner Lyon was the most impressive Australia bowler, returning figures of 4/67 in 28 overs.

“It’s his ability to get overspin on the ball and to get that extra bounce if you look at a couple of his wickets that were brought about by bounce, particularly Karun Nair,” Chappell told ‘ESPNcricinfo’.

He added, “It was the bounce that fooled him, so I think that was the big difference between Lyon and (Ravichandran) Ashwin and even though Ashwin is a taller bowler, because he doesn’t overspin the ball as much as Nathan Lyon, he doesn’t get that one that occasionally really bounces off the pitch.”

The 73-year-old batting great felt India should have been “pro-active” before tea, while lauding Lyon for his spell.

“I thought that spell where he got the wickets I thought that was a terrific spell from Lyon.

“That’s another reason I thought India should have been a bit more pro-active before tea when Lyon wasn’t bowling quite as well in that period. He got Australia right back into the game.”

With the pitch offering turn along with good bounce, batting could only get difficult in the third and fourth innings in what promises to be a battle of attrition.

