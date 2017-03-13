India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon remians confident that injury won’t be a problem

Nathan Lyon sustained the injury to his spinning finger when he sliced open the callus on a sharp piece of leather protruding from the ball’s seam. (Source: Reuters) Nathan Lyon sustained the injury to his spinning finger when he sliced open the callus on a sharp piece of leather protruding from the ball’s seam. (Source: Reuters)

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has admitted that the injury (split callus) on the inside of his right index finger did affect his bowling in the crucial second innings of second of the four match Test series at Bengaluru. However, he did go on to say that the wound won’t stop him from taking his place in the third Test at Ranchi.

“I’ve bowled a lot of balls over the summer and it usually happens once or twice a year. It just split. It was pretty painful there for a bit. And you can’t bowl on (adhesive) tape – there’s rules and laws out there that you can’t bowl on tape so I wasn’t even considering that,” Lyon said and added, “The last time I was here (in India, in 2013), the same thing happened in the third Test and I was able to play three days later. So I’m more than confident in turning out for the next Test.”

However, this problem with the spinning finger has restricted his batting drills and time at the net sessions when the Australians returned to training at Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m able to bowl cross-seam and stuff, so I can still try to spin it, But for variations and trying to get drift and drop and stuff – to go at the back of the ball – the way I bowl, it (the finger injury) does impede it a little bit,” Lyon revealed.

Meanwhile, speaking about his rival R Ashwin, whom Lyon has been observing keenly, he said, “The way he constructs an over is one big thing. I have been studying the way he bowls to left and right handers in these conditions. The way he uses the crease, the different shapes he puts on the ball. We’re different bowlers, you can tell that when he comes out to Australia.”

