MS Dhoni’s rare celebration after stumping Glenn Maxwell, watch video

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell looks back to see India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni successfully stumping him during the second one-day international cricket match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

India’s strength in bowling was on display on Thursday when they beat Australia by 50 runs at the Eden Gardens. After posting a total of 252 for Australia to surpass, India started well in their defence with Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting openers David Warner and Hilton Cartwright early.

Steve Smith and Travis Head then provided some stability to the Australia innings before the latter fell to Yuzvendra Chahal. Then came Glenn Maxwell. He is known to turn matches on its head with his power hitting and he had managed to work his way around Kuldeep Yadav in Chennai. Apart from this, Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Mathew Wade were the only recognised batsmen left in Australia’s line up of which Maxwell was the man in form. It was clear that his wicket would be critical for India.

In came Yuzvendra Chahal who drew out Maxwell when the latter was charging down the track. Maxwell missed it completely and MS Dhoni managed to collect the ball. By the time Maxwell turned around and planted his bat back into the crease, Dhoni had already knocked the stumps over. What was also noteworthy in that moment was to see Dhoni celebrating, something that cannot be witnessed often.

That moment would later be overshadowed by Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick that effectively ended the Australian challenge. Yadav, in the 33rd over, took the wickets of Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins to become only the third India after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket.

