Only in Express
  • MS Dhoni’s rare celebration after stumping Glenn Maxwell, watch video

MS Dhoni’s rare celebration after stumping Glenn Maxwell, watch video

Glenn Maxwell's wicket was a crucial point on the way to victory against Australia at the Eden Gardens for India. MS Dhoni effected the dismissal with yet another lightning-quick stumping and his celebration showed the value of the wicket.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 22, 2017 12:58 am
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell looks back to see India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni successfully stumping him during the second one-day international cricket match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Related News

India’s strength in bowling was on display on Thursday when they beat Australia by 50 runs at the Eden Gardens. After posting a total of 252 for Australia to surpass, India started well in their defence with Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting openers David Warner and Hilton Cartwright early.

Steve Smith and Travis Head then provided some stability to the Australia innings before the latter fell to Yuzvendra Chahal. Then came Glenn Maxwell. He is known to turn matches on its head with his power hitting and he had managed to work his way around Kuldeep Yadav in Chennai. Apart from this, Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Mathew Wade were the only recognised batsmen left in Australia’s line up of which Maxwell was the man in form. It was clear that his wicket would be critical for India.

In came Yuzvendra Chahal who drew out Maxwell when the latter was charging down the track. Maxwell missed it completely and MS Dhoni managed to collect the ball. By the time Maxwell turned around and planted his bat back into the crease, Dhoni had already knocked the stumps over. What was also noteworthy in that moment was to see Dhoni celebrating, something that cannot be witnessed often.

That moment would later be overshadowed by Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick that effectively ended the Australian challenge. Yadav, in the 33rd over, took the wickets of Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins to become only the third India after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 88
    FT
    46
    U.P. Yoddha beat Patna Pirates (46-41)
    Sep 22, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 89
    Sep 23, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 90

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 