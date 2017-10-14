India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma enthrall fans with left-handed batting, watch video

MS Dhoni hit a couple of slog-sweeps and a cover drive while batting left-handed. (Source: Instagram) MS Dhoni hit a couple of slog-sweeps and a cover drive while batting left-handed. (Source: Instagram)

The 40,000 odd-crowd which turned up at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad were left disappointed as the third T20I between India and Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield. However, Indian players including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni took it upon themselves to cheer up the sombre mood around the ground as by displaying their batting skills but in a way which was never seen before.

Due to the wet outfield, the Indian team did not indulge in heavy warm-ups and instead opted for some light and entertaining session. It was Virat Kohli who took up the willow and batted left-handed. He seemed quite impressive as he smashed one on the off side leaving the crowd in raptures. Hardik Pandya came in next but was bowled. This left everyone around him in peals of laughter. Next, it was Rohit Sharma and then MS Dhoni who took turns to bat left-handed. Dhoni’s lofted shots, in particular, brought huge cheers from the crowd.

With the match being called off the crowd was definitely pleased that they could catch a glimpse of their favourite stars displaying some unusual skills from their repertoire. The T20 series was shared 1-1 between Indian and Australia.

