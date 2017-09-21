Only in Express
MS Dhoni plays 300th ODI for India, VVS Laxman congratulates for ‘phenomenal journey’

MS Dhoni will take the field for his 300th ODI for India during the second one-day international match against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 21, 2017 3:13 pm
MS Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni 300th ODI, India vs Australia, VVS Laxman, Ind vs Aus, Australia tour of India 2017, Cricket news, Indian Express MS Dhoni’s 79-run knock helped India take 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. (Source: Reuters)
MS Dhoni, who has been nominated for the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award, will take the field for his 300th ODI for India on Thursday during the second one-day international match against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Dhoni recently became sixth Indian cricketer to play 300 ODIs, joining Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to congratulate former Indian skipper for a phenomenal journey. In his tweet. Laxman said, “Congratulations @msdhoni for your 300th ODI for India, today. What a phenomenal journey this has been. Best wishes always.

Apart from Laxman, Suresh Raina too wished the Captain Cool. He wrote, “300th ODI match for India is a huge achievement! Congratulations, Mahi bhai! Sending my best wishes to you for this game! @mahi7781 ✌️🇮🇳👍💪☝️”

While Dhoni is having a great year with both bat and gloves, he has answered his critics who were questioning Dhoni’s presence in the Indian squad. In the first match in Chennai, Dhoni’s well-anchored knock of 79 had helped India post a total of 281 before the target was revised to 164 in a 21 over match. His 88-ball 79 was his 100th half century across all formats.

The 36-year old wicketkeeper-batsman, who is into his 13th year of his international career, is the only captain in the world to win all ICC trophies. In 302 ODI matches, Dhoni has scored 9737 runs, which include 10 centuries and 66 half-centuries.

