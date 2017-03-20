India vs Australia: MS Dhoni pays a visit on final day of third Test at Ranchi

Former captain and local lad MS Dhoni was spotted at the third Test in Ranchi. (Source: BCCI) Former captain and local lad MS Dhoni was spotted at the third Test in Ranchi. (Source: BCCI)

After lunch the Indian team were put on the back foot, courtesy of a formidable partnership between Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb’s. The two have batted more than 40 overs and thus put the breaks on India march to victory in the second Test. With the two looking solid, this was the time when India needed a miracle the most.

While that may or may not have worked, the man who has worked many a miracles was there to watch the match. Former captain and local lad MS Dhoni was spotted at the ground. As one would expect, the crowd let out a huge roar as soon as he was shown on the big screen.

The match is being held at Ranchi, Dhoni’s home ground. He was recently leading Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, Jharkhand’s challenge ended when they were beaten by Bengal in the semi finals which means that Dhoni will be seen playing next only in the IPL as part of the Rising Pune Supergiants.

It may be recalled here that Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014 and now only plays for the one-day and T20 side. Hence, he won’t be turning up in India colours until the Champions Trophy played in June 2017.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd