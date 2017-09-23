MS Dhoni bowls spin in the nets; watch video

MS Dhoni bowled in the nets in Indore on Saturday. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni bowled in the nets in Indore on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

MS Dhoni has proven to be an asset for the Indian team with the bat – both in leading the side and anchoring the chase. And then he donned the wicketkeeping gloves and has proven to be an important element – reading the game beautifully and recently reached 100 stumpings. Ever since letting go of the captaincy duties, Dhoni has continued to remain a strong support unit for Virat Kohli and the team behind the stumps. It showed recently in his assistance to the spinners against Australia in the first ODI in Chennai. On Saturday, he added spin bowling to his growing repertoire.

As India prepare for the third ODI against Australia in Indore, with the hosts leading the five-match ODI series, alongside the regular spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, Dhoni also bowled in the nets to flex his arm and muscles.

Australia would hope another spin aspect doesn’t enter the picture having already been tormented by Chahal and Kuldeep. Chahal and Kuldeep both have picked up five wickets in the two matches with the latter even adding a milestone of bagging a hat-trick at the Eden Gardens.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd