MS Dhoni returns to Chennai, receives roaring welcome; watch video

MS Dhoni received a rousing welcome from the crowd when the Indian batsman came in to bat during the first of the five-match ODI series against Australia. In first ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, after a gap of two years, fans expressed their delight at Dhoni walking down to bat even though the score was hardly in India’s favour.

After winning the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first. India didn’t start well and lost three quick wickets. 36-year old Dhoni came in to bat when opener Rohit Sharma was caught by Nathan Coulter-Nile at deep square leg off Marcus Stoinis in the 16th over.

Last time an one-day international was played in Chennai was back in October 2015 when India played South Africa in the fourth ODI and won the match by 35 runs.

Chepauk used to be the home ground of Chennai Super Kings, before the franchise was suspended by the Supreme Court of India for a period of two years. But, with the Super Kings back into the fold for the next year’s edition of IPL, chances of the 36-year old returning to the side have also increased.

Dhoni, former World Cup-winning skipper, led CSK for eight seasons and took his side to two IPL titles and two Champions League titles. Under Dhoni’s leadership, Chennai Super Kings made it to six IPL finals.

