India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc ruled out of series due to injury

Australia have been dealt a massive blow in their quest of coming back into the Test series against India with Mitchell Starc ruled out of the next two Tests due to a stress fracture. The left-arm seamer has been ruled out due to a stress fracture of the right foot. This comes on the back of injury to Mitchell Marsh who has also been ruled out of the series. His place was taken by Marcus Stoinis who will fly to India soon.

“Mitchell experienced some pain in his right foot during the second Test in Bangalore which unfortunately had not subsided a few days after the Test as we had hoped,” said team physiotherapist David Beakley. “We made the decision to scan his foot in Bangalore this morning and unfortunately it has revealed a stress fracture. Subsequently, this means Mitchell will be unavailable for the remainder of the Qantas Tour of India and will return home to Australia to start his rehabilitation,” said a statement.

No replacement has been named for Starc with Jackson Bird the other replacement for Starc in the current squad already in India. Other options for Australian selectors will be James Pattinson and Pat Cummins, both of whom have impressed in the Sheffield Shield matches lately.

Starc has had a pivotal role to play in the series, especially in the first Test which Australia won by 333 runs. He scored 61 runs in the first innings in Pune to spearhead the visitors charge late on and took away the game from India’s grasps. With the ball, he’s picked up five wickets.

This isn’t the first time Starc has been ruled out with a stress fracture. He suffered one during the inaugural day-night Test in 2015 and underwent surgery thereafter. He was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the summer and World T20 the next year. At this stage, there is no clear word on the return for Starc with the team medical staff hopeful he can be fit for the Champions Trophy in June in the UK.

The third Test of the India-Australia series begins in Ranchi on March 16. The series currently sits 1-1 with India winning the second Test by 75 runs in Bangalore.

