India vs Australia: Stress, fracture as Mitchell Starc ruled out of series

“I CAN see the amount of overs that they are bowling, I can see their body language, it will catch up with them.” That was Mitchell Johnson speaking about Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood just a week before Australia’s first Test against India in Pune. How prophetic those words sound now! For just as Johnson had foreseen, the workload has caught up with his namesake and fellow left-arm tearaway, who will leave for Australia after suffering a stress fracture on his right foot. Unfortunately for Australia, it’s happened prematurely and at a time when the series is delectably poised with two Tests to go.

But Johnson did have a point about the “amount of overs” that Starc has been bowling in the last few years. While Josh Hazlewood has bowled more overs than any other fast bowler across three formats since his debut in December 2014 against India in Brisbane; Starc isn’t too far off. He is third behind Kiwi left-armer Trent Boult.

In that 28-month period since Australia discovered their next big pacer, Starc has bowled 1103.5 overs — including the 42 he bowled in Pune and Bangalore. Ravichandran Ashwin, for the record, has played the same number of international matches — 63 in all — as Starc and bowled only 380 overs more.

A sizable difference but not when you consider that Ashwin averages close to 48 overs a Test, and also doesn’t put his body through the kind of physical strain that the Australian does. This despite Starc having missed nearly seven months of action between November 2015 and July 2016. And those overs include 103.2 under the hot Sri Lankan sun, where he shouldered Australia’s bowling burden manfully.

Like most Aussie pacers of his era, Starc has been in the wars over the years. He’s already undergone two surgeries on his right ankle — his front foot that takes a massive load every time he thuds it into the surface. The second surgery was to remove bone spurs — an outgrowth near the edge of the bone caused by incessant stress on the joint — and he had himself admitted that the injury was more due to his workload. This is also the second stress fracture he’s suffered on his right foot. His overall injury history also includes left knee, back and right calf.

Then came the gash on his left shin after his collision with training equipment last September that required 30 stitches and put him out for a month. There’s also been a theory about Starc that he’s always been rushed back too soon following an injury. By his own admission, he was 10 days behind schedule and bowled with an open wound against South Africa in Perth. He did appear in a Sheffield Shield game for New South Wales as preparation, but was withdrawn from his spell after bowling 19 overs. As it turned out, he ended up bowling 49.4 overs at the WACA as the Proteas piled on 540/8 in their second innings. And despite being perceived as a “high injury risk”, the Aussies stuck with Starc for the second Test in Hobart, which fortunately, for the pacer’s sake, they lost by an innings. Starc’s fitness was a raging issue during Australia’s home season, one in which he ironically played all Tests for the first time in his career. He also then played a couple of ODIs in New Zealand before preparing for India.

“Workload”, as it turns out, was the keyword in Cricket Australia’s explanation of Starc’s eleventh-hour withdrawal from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for IPL 10. “Undertake a period of rehabilitation and strength” is what CA expected of their premier pacer. You wonder whether they too, like Johnson, had seen the writing on the wall.

Impact bowler

It’s not surprising that Starc’s departure has triggered talk that Australia’s chances in the series have taken a major hit. He has, after all, been the impact bowler who’s turned matches around even if spinners Steve O’Keefe and Nathan Lyon have taken most of the wickets. India never quite recovered from his two-wicket burst in a single over in the first innings in Pune, where he removed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the space of three balls during an intimidating spell. And it was his second new-ball burst that drilled a hole in India’s hopes of posting a significant second innings total after Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had steadied the ship on the fourth morning in Bangalore. That Abhinav Mukund would miss a full-toss and get trapped lbw had as much to do with his own nerves as it did with the man who he was facing.

Starc was always going to be Australia’s major threat. His stock length is of a “subcontinent” flavour — full and always threatening the stumps and pads —and he’s also among the world’s foremost practitioners of reverse swing, as he’s shown already on tour. Smith used him smartly in potent bursts, only twice has be bowled six-over spells, both when he’s been among the wickets.

With Starc gone, who do the Aussies turn to? Jackson Bird is the reserve pacer in the squad, but he certainly doesn’t fit the role. If anything, he’s a slightly faster version of Adam Dale, who toured India in 1998, and is more at home in swinging climes. Australia could use him as a ‘stump-to-stump keeping the Indians honest’ option. But they already have Hazlewood to do that. The two names doing the rounds as replacements are James Pattinson and Pat Cummins. Pattinson is no stranger to India, and is one of the few fast bowlers with a five-wicket haul in these conditions. And he’s coming off a strong home season. Cummins recently played his first first-class game after a six-year hiatus. Though he has the extra pace, he doesn’t quite fit the bill either.