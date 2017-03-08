India vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh to return home due to injury

Mitchell Marsh’s shoulder has continued to deteriorate as the tour has progressed in India. (Source: PTI) Mitchell Marsh’s shoulder has continued to deteriorate as the tour has progressed in India. (Source: PTI)

Mitchell Marsh will be replaced by another all rounder for the on-going India-Australia Test series that is evenly poised at 1-1 after India’s heroic win in the Bangalore Test on Tuesday. Marsh came into the series on the back of sore shoulder and that has continued to plague him thus affecting his bowling.

Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright are possible contenders to fly in as replacements for Marsh when the Sheffield Shield round of matches draw to a close during this ten day gap between the second and third Test in India.

Marsh’s pace as a bowler has reduced from the regular 140kmph’s of 2016 and affected his eventual prowess with the ball and to cause any damage to the opposition. He was dropped from the Test season at home which helped him get time to unwind and rest before being recalled for the India tour. However, things haven’t panned out as planned for Marsh or the Australian team. He’s bowled only five overs in two Tests so far alongside the four regular bowlers in Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe.

“Mitch Marsh will go back to Melbourne with his shoulder,” Australia coach Darren Lehmann said. “We’ll decide in the next day or so the replacement there, and then work out what our best XI is from there.”

“He had the injury through the summer, he was fine when he got here but it just got worse. I was really happy with the way he played the second innings in Pune. It’s unlucky for Mitch and we move to whoever the next person comes in. Whether we go with Usman Khawaja or Glenn Maxwell or whoever is selected, we’ll wait and see,” he added.

The third Test of the four-match series begins on March 16 in Ranchi.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd