India vs Australia: Millions of dollars on the line in Dharamsala decider

The stage is all set for a close and exciting battle in Dharamsala when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on Steve Smith’s Australia in the last match of the four-Test series. The series is locked at 1-1 after Australia, riding on gritty fifties by Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb, earned a draw in the penultimate game.

A lot has happened during this ongoing series between India and Australia. While the fielders never left a single chance to mock each other on the field, off-field banters too became more significant during the closely-fought series. Australian media didn’t leave an opportunity to take digs at the Indian skipper and even went on to call him Donald Trump of World sports.

But interestingly, there is more to this series apart from internal competitions. India are sitting at the helm of the ICC Test rankings while Australia are at number two. India are all set to sit on the top position and grab an amount of US $1 million prize cheque provided by the ICC April 1 cut-off date.

Now the prize money given to the team sitting at the second position is fixed to be half a million US dollars (about $AUD 650,000). If South Africa lose to New Zealand in Hamilton then Australia might hold on to the runners up position and can achieve this extra incentive.

For now the competition is locked between Australia and South Africa. South Africa have a 1-0 lead in the three match series against New Zealand with just one match left to go. The good news for the Indian fans is that no matter what, India will stay at number one spot.

