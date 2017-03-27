Matthew Wade sledges, Ravindra Jadeja comes up with perfect reply, watch video

Ravindra Jadeja scored 63 runs in India’s total of 332. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja scored 63 runs in India’s total of 332. (Source: AP)

The on-field heated arguments and banters between Indian and Australian players haven’t seen a halt yet. After all the previous instances, Australia were once again involved in an on-field banter with Ravindra Jadeja. During India’s first innings on day three, a small yet aggressive exchange of words took place between Wade and Jadeja.

Wade, during a Nathan Lyon’s over, suddenly began to sledge Jadeja and asked about his worth in the Indian side. “Why do you come to Indian team”, said Wade.

The left-handed Indian cricketer didn’t really liked what Wade said and straight away told him to not indulge in any more arguments.

“If you will start it…I will give it back to you”, Jadeja told the Aussie wicket-keeper.

Umpire Ian Gould intervened and asked the two players to stop the verbal interaction and carry on with the game. But Wade was not in any mood to stop the sledging and he further added that he would give it back on his Instagram account as soon as the game finishes.

“I will put it on Instagram as soon as the game finishes”, he added.

Well the sledging and some harsh words didn’t really dismantled Jadeja’s way of playing as he went on to score yet another half century to guide India over 300-run mark. India were later bundled out for a total of 332 runs after resuming the day three’s play from 248/6 taking a lead of 32 runs.

The four-match series between India and Australia is so far level at 1-1 with the last encounter being played at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Earlier, Steve Smith-led Australian side ended their first innings for 300 runs after skipper scored a brilliant hundred during the course.

