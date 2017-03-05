India vs Australia: Mark Waugh says Virat Kohli’s ‘negative thinking’ affecting team

Skipper Virat Kohli looks on as Australian cricketers celebrate his dismissal. (Source: PTI) Skipper Virat Kohli looks on as Australian cricketers celebrate his dismissal. (Source: PTI)

Former Australian player Mark Waugh has recently said that India captain Virat Kohli’s ‘brain fade’ on day one in Bangalore is rubbing off on teammates after another collapse. Kohli hasn’t really got off to a good start in this year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. He misjudged a Nathan Lyon delivery on Day 1 and was trapped right in front. The DRS to follow was even more hard to digest.

Waugh, speaking on Fox Sports, said Kohli’s shot is the antithesis of what the Indian preached in the wake of the first-Test thumping in Pune.

“That’s a brain fade,” said Waugh on Kohli’s dismissal and added “I know the ball before bounced and hit him on the thigh-pad and he’s a bit worried about those two men on the leg side, but that’s bread-and-butter for an Indian batsman, a class player. You just tuck that off the hip.”

“It was very un-Kohli like. He made a point of saying ‘we need to play with much more intent in this game’ but he’s been the prime example of not actually doing that. He’s just thinking negatively because there’s men around the bat. He’s thinking if it bounces he might get an inside edge. As a batsman, you can’t think like that.” said Waugh.

“He can hit that ball in his sleep for runs. He’s obviously thinking is a little bit negatively and that’s rubbed off on a few of his teammates”, he said. “Most of them have looked very tentative at the crease today. Those (dismissed) Indian batsmen, they would be disappointed with how they got out”, Waugh further stated.

