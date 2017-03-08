India vs Australia: Marcus Stoinis to replace Mitchell Marsh

Marcus Stoinis is best remembered for the whirlwind 146 not out and almost won the match for Australia against New Zealand from an improbable position. (Source: Twitter) Marcus Stoinis is best remembered for the whirlwind 146 not out and almost won the match for Australia against New Zealand from an improbable position. (Source: Twitter)

Marcus Stoinis has been called up to the Australian squad that play India in the third of the four match Test series at Ranchi. Stoinis has been called up as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh. Marsh had come into the series on the back of sore shoulder and that has continued to plague him thus affecting his bowling.

Marcus Stoinis is best remembered for the whirlwind 146 not out and almost won the match for Australia against New Zealand from an improbable position. He also took three wickets in the match, thus proving his all round capabilities at the ODI level. Stoinis is yet to get a Test cap and, if played will make his debut at India.

National coach Darren Lehmann was similarly enthused about the prospects of the allrounder’s future at the top level.

“We’ve seen in (domestic) one-day cricket that he’s got the power,” Lehmann said. “It was just the belief for him.

“Now he’s got that belief, the world’s his oyster, so it’s up to him to keep kicking goals and away he goes.”

Stoinis has played seven games for the Kings XI Punjab in last year’s Indian Premier League and has also played with the touring Australia A in 2015. He enters as the series is poised precariously at 1-1 with India levelling the series in the second Test with a remarkable 75-run win.

