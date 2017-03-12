India vs Australia: Marcus Stoinis’ bowling has improved out of sight over the last few years, says Matthew Wade

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis has been called up into the Australia squad to replace Mitchell Marsh who has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. This gives the Victoria player to put his Sheffield Shield struggles behind and get a Test team debut. In the domestic tournament, Stoinis has scored just 172 runs at an average of 15.63 while picking up eight wickets at 39.50 in seven matches played so far.

However, selectors were pleased with his effort during the three-match ODI series against New Zealand where he scored 146 runs at Eden Park. He smacked 11 sixes and such was his brilliance, New Zealand coach Mike Hesson likened him to ‘Superman’.

However it was his ability with the ball that got him the nod ahead of others like Moises Henriques, Hilton Cartwright and Jack Wildermuth.

It’s an area of the Victorian’s game that has improved dramatically, according to his state captain and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

Wade says Stoinis’ development as a bowler along with his ability to bat makes him a versatile and exciting prospect for Australia.

“Batting at No.3 in Shield cricket has placed him in a really good spot to play an all-round role for Australia. He can bat anywhere in the order,” Wade said and added “But the last couple of years we’ve seen improvements from his bowling. “Australia A (in 2015) he bowled really, really well, took the pace off.

“He knocked off a couple of their big players in that series so I think the last couple of years that’s probably what the selectors have seen a bit more in him. They always knew he was a really strong batter, but his bowling has improved out of sight over the last few years.”, Wade commented.

