India vs Australia: Marcus Stoinis can channel his NZ-ODI heroics in India, says Chairman of selectors

Marcus Stoinis has been included in the Australia Test squad for the first time owing to his work in the New Zealand series. (Source: File) Marcus Stoinis has been included in the Australia Test squad for the first time owing to his work in the New Zealand series. (Source: File)

Interim national selection chairman for Australia, Trevor Hohns has claimed that Marcus Stoinis can put his poor run in the Sheffield Shield behind him and channel his NZ-ODI heroics in India. According to Hohns it was Marcus Stoinis’s ability with the ball that proved to be the deciding factor in his selection as Mitchell Marsh’s replacement in India.

Victoria’s Marcus Stoinis has been called in as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh for the final two Tests of Australia’s Qantas Tour of India. Stoinis, who is currently playing Sheffield Shield cricket for the Bushrangers in Alice Springs, will fly to India at the conclusion of the match against Western Australia.

While Stoinis, 27, is averaging 15.63 with the bat and 39 with the ball in the 2016-17 Shield season, the powerful batting allrounder proved he has what it takes at international level by posting a breathtaking 146no in Auckland that almost salvaged an improbable ODI win in January. He took three wickets in the same match and duly impressed stand-in ODI captain Aaron Finch.

Hohns said Stoinis was one of the three contenders as Marsh’s replacement, pipping NSW captain Moises Henriques and Queensland youngster Jack Wildermuth due to his superior seam bowling and solid performances in India with Australia A in 2015. “When we looked at the various options we had to replace Mitch there were two or three people that came to mind of course,” Hohns said in Bengaluru on Thursday. “Marcus was one, Moises was another, another young fella by the name of Jack Wildermuth was considered as well, he’s had a terrific season too.

“Marcus got across the line simply because during Australia A here a couple of years ago he performed very well. Secondly we consider to give us as many options as we possibly could have going forward in this series we considered the stronger bowler to the best option at this stage. That’s what got him across the line.”

Speaking about Stoinis’ century the interim selector said,”That was very impressive, there’s no doubt about that. What he showed there was his ability to perform under extreme pressure. That was obviously taken into account, albeit it was a different form of the game.”

Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis earlier in an interview had stated that if he is selected to make his Test debut then he was confident he can get the job done.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd