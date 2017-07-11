India vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India will take on Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup on Wednesday at Bristol. India will take on Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup on Wednesday at Bristol.

India take on Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup match at Bristol on Wednesday. The Mithali Raj-led side faced their first defeat against South Africa on Saturday after losing the match by 115 runs. However, the team has put up a consistent performance so far in the tournament after they won the first four matches. On the other side Australia have won 4 out of their 5 matches and are placed at number two in the points table.

When is the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Australia? India vs Australia will be played on July 12, 2017 (Wednesday).

What time is India vs Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup?

The match will start at 3 PM IST (Wednesday afternoon). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Australia?

India vs Australia will be aired live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. It is the 23rd match of the tournament for both teams.

Where is the match between India and Australia being played?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 is being hosted in England and Wales. The match between India and Australia will be played at County ground, Bristol.

How do I follow the ICC Women’s World Cup clash between India and Australia live?

The match can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

