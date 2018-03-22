India vs Australia 1st women’s T20I Live cricket score and Live streaming: India lose quick wickets after strong start

India will be looking to make amends for the whitewash they suffered at the hands of Australia in the three-match ODI series preceding this one. The T20I tri-series will also be involving world champions England but the opening match is between hosts India and Australia at Mumbai’s Brabourne Cricket stadium. India’s last T20I series was an encouraging one, they beat South Africa away from 3-1. But Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will have to deal with the mental baggage of the walloping they suffered against Australia in the ODI series just before this. Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana’s contributions with the bat will be crucial once again for India. Catch live score and live streaming of India vs Australia here.
When and Where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I?
India vs Australia 1st T20I is broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. It can be streamed live on Hotstar.
Follow India Women Vs Australia Women 1st T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates:
India 100/4 and it is the captain this time. The hosts are unravelling here and Australia closing in just as the business of the innings approaches.
She didn't last long this time. Jemimah Rodrigues goes fine but finds the fielder anyhow, India 100/3
Australia get the prized wicket of the dangerous Smriti Mandhana. She was looking to accelarate but ends up getting caught at mid-on, Gardner picks up her second of the day. 17-year-old Jemimah Rodgrigues now takes her place.
Harmanpreet Kaur out in the middle with Smriti Mandhana and the run rate has taken a little dip now. Mandhana is trying to go big but is unable to find the boundaries as frequently as she was while Mithali was out there.
Mithali Raj charges down the track and looks to hit it towards off side, misses it completely and it is bread and butter stuff for Alyssa Healy.
Smriti Mandhana is taking the attack to the opposition here. She has raced to 28 off 15 balls and her exploits has included a four, six and four off consecutive balls in the third over.
Mithali Raj couldn't get off the mark in the first over but Smriti Mandhana made sure that India made amends in the second over. 12 runs came off it and eight came from two fours hit by Mandhana.
Meg Lanning has decided to chase in this match. Sophie Molineux is making her T20I debut for the Australians. Harmanpreet Kaur confirms that Jhulan Goswami is back, although that hardly needed any confrmation. The match is scheduled to start at 10 AM.