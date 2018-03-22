India vs Australia 1st women’s T20I Live cricket score and Live streaming: India lose quick wickets after strong start

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live score Live cricket streaming: India will be looking to make amends for the whitewash they suffered at the hands of Australia in the preceding ODI series. (Source: AP) India vs Australia, 1st T20I Live score Live cricket streaming: India will be looking to make amends for the whitewash they suffered at the hands of Australia in the preceding ODI series. (Source: AP)

India will be looking to make amends for the whitewash they suffered at the hands of Australia in the three-match ODI series preceding this one. The T20I tri-series will also be involving world champions England but the opening match is between hosts India and Australia at Mumbai’s Brabourne Cricket stadium. India’s last T20I series was an encouraging one, they beat South Africa away from 3-1. But Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will have to deal with the mental baggage of the walloping they suffered against Australia in the ODI series just before this. Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana’s contributions with the bat will be crucial once again for India. Catch live score and live streaming of India vs Australia here.

When and Where to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I?

India vs Australia 1st T20I is broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. It can be streamed live on Hotstar.

Follow India Women Vs Australia Women 1st T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates:

