LIVE CRICKET SCORE, India Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: India lose Smriti Mandhana

India women and Australia women clash in the first ODI of the three-match series which begins in Vadodara on Monday. India will captained by Harmanpreet Kaur as Mithali Raj has to sit out due to illness. India have won the toss and elected to bat against Australia. This is a series which will contribute to the ICC Women’s Championship as well. India veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami will not be part of the squad. For Australia Meg Lanning returns to action. But they will miss their star bowler Tahlia McGrath after her injury. Catch Live Cricket Score India vs Australia Women’s 1st ODI.
India women vs Australia women Live Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: India face Australia in the 1st ODI in Vadodara and it will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. This is the first game of the three-match ODI series. The livestream of the match will be on Hotstar.com.
Punam Raut has been fantastic in this game. She gets two consecutive fours to end the 16th over. She moves on to 37 off 44 balls. India are 58 for the loss of two wickets after 16 overs.
After a good start, India lost two quick wickets and have been pushed back by Australia. Punam Raut is still set and going good. She is joined by stand-in skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle.
Jemimah Rodrigues is gone! Not the ideal debut for her. It's a loose delivery which has pitched on the leg stump and is moving towards the off. Rodrigues tries to play it down the leg side but gets a faint edge and is caught by Healy behind the stumps!
Too risky from Smriti and she has to pay the price! A ball too close to her body and she tries taking the aieral route. The ball gets high up in the air and there is no distance. Meg Lanning at mid-on takes good catch to end the innings. First wicket for Gardner
India and Australia are meeting in an ODI for the first time since that epic World Cup game in which Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 171* off just 115 balls. India won that game by 36 runs and reached the final
What a start for India! Punam Raut with some exceptional drives through covers. She moves on to 13 off just 11 ball. Mandhana was faced only one ball and she has a four. India are 18/0 after 2 overs
Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana are the two openers for India and they have made their way to the middle. Schutt is the new ball bowler for Australia. She is ready with the ball. All set to begin this series
India have won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the 1st ODI. Captain Mithali Raj is unwell and Harmanpreet Kaur is the stand-in skipper for India today. Meg Lanning also back for Australia
Welcome to the first ODI between India women's and Australia women's from Vadodara. A big match for both teams as this is the first game of the ODI series and both teams would like to win this.