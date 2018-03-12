LIVE CRICKET SCORE, India Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: India lose Smriti Mandhana

India vs Australia Live Score Live Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: India win toss. (BCCI Photo) India vs Australia Live Score Live Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: India win toss. (BCCI Photo)

India women and Australia women clash in the first ODI of the three-match series which begins in Vadodara on Monday. India will captained by Harmanpreet Kaur as Mithali Raj has to sit out due to illness. India have won the toss and elected to bat against Australia. This is a series which will contribute to the ICC Women’s Championship as well. India veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami will not be part of the squad. For Australia Meg Lanning returns to action. But they will miss their star bowler Tahlia McGrath after her injury. Catch Live Cricket Score India vs Australia Women’s 1st ODI.

India women vs Australia women Live Cricket Streaming 1st ODI: India face Australia in the 1st ODI in Vadodara and it will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. This is the first game of the three-match ODI series. The livestream of the match will be on Hotstar.com.

