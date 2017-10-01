India vs Australia Live Score 5th ODI: India look to test bench strength against Australia

India vs Australia Live Score 5th ODI: India lead the five-match ODI series 3-1. India vs Australia Live Score 5th ODI: India lead the five-match ODI series 3-1.

India vs Australia Live Score 5th ODI: India and Australia meet for the final time in the five-match ODI series in Nagpur. India lead the series 3-1 and will like to finish the series on a high by winning the final game. Australia returned to winning ways in the last ODI as they beat India by 21 runs in Bangalore. They will also try to continue their winning momentum. But, with the series in pocket, India will come out all guns blazing once again. Nagpur pitch has been spin-friendly in last couple of years but a run-fest can be expected as the square has been relaid. Catch the India vs Australia Live Score 5th ODI from Nagpur here

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson

