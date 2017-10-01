India vs Australia Live Score 5th ODI in Nagpur: India pacers look to hunt early wickets against Australia

India vs Australia Live Score 5th ODI: India lead the five-match ODI series 3-1. India vs Australia Live Score 5th ODI: India lead the five-match ODI series 3-1.

India vs Australia Live Score 5th ODI in Nagpur: Australia 33/0 in 6 overs – India once again lost the toss and Australia decided to bat first in the final ODI between the two teams in Nagpur. India bring back their bowling pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. Kuldeep Yadav also came back for Yuzvendra Chahal. Australia replaced Kane Richardson with James Faulkner. India lead the series 3-1 and will like to finish the series on a high by winning the final game. Australia returned to winning ways in the last ODI as they beat India by 21 runs in Bangalore. Nagpur pitch has been spin-friendly in the last couple of years but a run-fest can be expected as the square has been relaid. Catch the India vs Australia Live Score 5th ODI from Nagpur here

India vs Australia Live Score 5th ODI IND vs AUS 5th ODI Live Cricket Score

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson

