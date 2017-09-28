India vs Australia Live Score 4th ODI: India seek early wickets against Australia

India vs Australia Live Score 4th ODI in Bangalore: India eye record win against Australia. India vs Australia Live Score 4th ODI in Bangalore: India eye record win against Australia.

India vs Australia Live Score 4th ODI in Bangalore: Australia 5/0 – India bowl first in the 4th ODI against Australia as Aussie captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat. India have already pocketed the five-match series by winning the first three ODIs and now have a chance to continue their winning streak against Australia. The two teams face-off each other in the fourth ODI in Bangalore on Thursday. India are in red-hot form in the limited-overs cricket and will look to win their 10th game on the trot. Australia have a lot to issues to address beginning with their top order. Opener David Warner hasn’t been in the destructive form that he has a reputation for. Aaron Finch scored a century in his game in third ODI but no other Australia player has scored a century in this series. Middle order haven’t been stable. The bowlers have done well on many occasions but the batsmen haven’t backed it up. Catch the India vs Australia Live Score 4th ODI here

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson

