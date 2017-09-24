India vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI in Indore: Aaron Finch smashes ton, Australia dominate in Indore

India vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: India eye series win in Indore. India vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: India eye series win in Indore.

India vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI in Indore Australia 197/1 after 34 overs – Finch brings up his 100 off 110 balls! Australia are charging forward with Aaron Finch-Steve Smith stand. The visitors got off to a brilliant stand with a fine opening stand between Finch and David Warner. The latter was dismissed after getting a fluent start but Finch has continued to dominate with the Australian captain. After missing the first two ODIs due to injury, the opener has looked in fine touch from the word go and is looking set for a big total on a good pitch to bat on. Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors made two changes while the hosts are unchanged for this fixture. Catch the live cricket score of India vs Australia 3rd ODI from Indore here. (FULL LIVE SCORECARD)

India vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI and IND vs AUS Live Score 3rd ODI

Toss Report: Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Indore. Australia make two changes to their playing XI while India are unchanged

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson

