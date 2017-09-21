India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI, Eden Gardens: India 236/6 as rain interrupts play in Kolkata

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI: India win toss, elect to bat against Australia. India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI: India win toss, elect to bat against Australia.

India vs Australia Live Score, India 236/6 after 47 overs. India were rebuilding with the Virat Kohli-Kedar Jadhav stand before the latter was dismissed for a run-a-ball 24. The conditions are not ideal as the humidity levels are very high in the middle, and it’s hot. India, after electing to bat, didn’t have a good start as Rohit Sharma was out cheaply but the hosts recovered well with Rahane-Kohli stand and both were looking good for big scores before the opener was run-out. It was another ordinary outing for Manish Pandey as the right-hander, after getting out for a duck in Chennai, managed to score just three before Ashton Agar cleaned him up. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates of the second ODI from Eden Gardens, Kolkata here. (Full Scorecard)

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens: IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia Squad: David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd