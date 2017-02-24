India vs Australia Live Score 1st Test Day 2: India look to bowl out Australia

Menu
India vs Australia Live Score of 1st Test Day 2 from Pune: Catch the Live Cricket Score of IND vs AUS 1st Test here.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune | Published:February 24, 2017 8:43 am
India have one more wicket to take before they can bowl out Australia in the first innings. Even the hosts would not have thought of going into the second day with Australia still batting especially after a late innings collapse saw them 205 for 9 and 45 minutes still remaining in the day’s play. But thanks to Mitchell Starc’s counter-attack that Australia were still not bowled out and they will resume day two at 256 for 9.

Having won the toss, Australia elected to bat and openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw did a great job to see of Indian spinners until Umesh Yadav had Warner dismissed just before Lunch on Day 1. Second session was dominated by Indian spinners as R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jayant Yadav picked up a wicket each. But it was in the third session that Ashwin and Jadeja added one more wicket each to their quota and Umesh ran through the Australia lower-middle order, scalping 4 wickets for 32 runs from his 12 overs on day one.

Renshaw scored a impressive 68 while Starc was unbeaten on 57 with Josh Hazlewood giving him company for the last wicket. Their stand is worth 57* now.

