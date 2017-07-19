India vs Australia Live Online Streaming, ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 on Thursday at Derby. India take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 on Thursday at Derby.

The Indian women’s cricket team registered their place in the semi-final after beating New Zealand in the do-or-die game on Saturday. Defending a total of 265 runs, the Mithali Raj-led side bundled out New Zealand for 79 and grabbed the win by 186 runs. Mithali’s side will now face Australia in the second semi-final match on Thursday at Derby. Australian team have defeated India earlier in the competition during the round-robin match. The winner of this match will meet hosts England in the final at Lord’s on Sunday.

When is the ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between India vs Australia?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between India vs Australia will be played on July 20, 2017.

What time is the ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between India vs Australia?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between India vs Australia begins at 3 PM IST (Thursday evening). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between India vs Australia?

The second semi-final match of the competition for India will air on Star Sports Network.

Where is the ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final between India vs Australia being played?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between India vs Australia will be played at the County Ground, Derby.

How do I follow the ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between India vs Australia live?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between India vs Australia can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

