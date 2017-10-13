India Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score & Updates, 3rd T20 at Hyderabad: India face Australia in deciding match

India Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20 at Hyderabad: Australia go into this match with a chance to win the series. India Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20 at Hyderabad: Australia go into this match with a chance to win the series.

India take on Australia in the deciding third T20I at Hyderabad. The two matches have been pretty one sided affairs with India winning the first one by nine wickets and Australia winning the second one by eight. Hence, for the first time in this limited overs tour, Australia go into a match with a chance of sealing a series win. Both teams suffered from weak middle orders which were a chief reason for their defeat. India remain in the outskirts of the top five in the T20I rankings and a win here will go a long way in helping them move up the table. But for now, there is genuine doubt as to whether the match will go ahead or not. The umpires were out for inspection and the outfield simply doesn look ready for the match yet. Catch live scores and updates of the third T20I match between India and Australia here.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul

Australia: David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

