Special Coverage
  • India Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score & Updates, 3rd T20 at Hyderabad: India face Australia in deciding match

India Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score & Updates, 3rd T20 at Hyderabad: India face Australia in deciding match

Live Cricket Score and Updates, India Vs Australia, 3rd T20 at Hyderabad: Catch live scores and updates of the decisive third T20I match between India and Australia here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 13, 2017 7:15 pm
India Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20 at Hyderabad: Australia go into this match with a chance to win the series.
Related News

India take on Australia in the deciding third T20I at Hyderabad. The two matches have been pretty one sided affairs with India winning the first one by nine wickets and Australia winning the second one by eight. Hence, for the first time in this limited overs tour, Australia go into a match with a chance of sealing a series win. Both teams suffered from weak middle orders which were a chief reason for their defeat. India remain in the outskirts of the top five in the T20I rankings and a win here will go a long way in helping them move up the table. But for now, there is genuine doubt as to whether the match will go ahead or not. The umpires were out for inspection and the outfield simply doesn look ready for the match yet. Catch live scores and updates of the third T20I match between India and Australia here.

India vs Australia, Live Cricket score, 3rd T20: 

Teams

India: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul

Australia: David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 12, 201720:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    32
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 121
    FT
    53
    U.P. Yoddha beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (53-32)
    Oct 13, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 122
    Oct 13, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone B - Match 123

    eigawards
    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 