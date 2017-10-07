India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20 in Ranchi: India win toss, elect to bowl against Australia; Shikhar Dhawan returns

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20 in Ranchi: Australia will play the three-match T20I without Steve Smith. India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st T20 in Ranchi: Australia will play the three-match T20I without Steve Smith.

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: India win the toss and elect to bowl against Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series starting in Ranchi on Saturday. Virat Kohli feels India haven’t played much on this pitch and want to see how it behaves. As far as team is concerned, Ashish Nehra is not in the XI for this game and the two changes for India from the 5th ODI XI vs Australia are Shikhar Dhawan replacing Ajinkya Rahane and Axar Patel making way for Kuldeep Yadav. Catch all live score and live updates of the first T20I match between India and Australia here.

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: IND vs AUS Live

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner (C), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, \Tim Paine (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

