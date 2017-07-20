India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Heavy rain likely to delay toss in Derby

Latest News
India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj-led Indian side face defending champions Australia. Team India are yet to win the World Cup title while Australia are eyeing glory for the record seventh time.

India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Australia in the league stage match.
In a tough contest, India women’s cricket team take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. The winner of this match will take on England in Sunday’s final. While India are yet to get their hands on the title, Australia are eyeing their record seventh World Cup title. Earlier in the group stages, Mithali Raj’s unit lost to Meg Lanning and Co and they would look to turn the tables and settle scores with the mighty Aussie unit. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 semi-final between India and Australia here.

India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final, Live Scores and updates: It’s raining heavily in Derby at the moment. The players are indoors and the major part of the ground remains covered. What happens if the semi-final is washed out? There is a reserve day for this game tomorrow, and for the final as well

Australia squad: SE Aley, KM Beams, AJ Blackwell, NE Bolton, A Gardner, RL Haynes, AJ Healy (wk), JL Jonassen, MM Lanning (c), BL Mooney, EA Perry, ML Schutt, B Vakarewa, EJ Villani, A Wellington

India squad: E Bisht, RS Gayakwad, J Goswami, M Joshi, H Kaur, V Krishnamurthy, S Mandhana, MR Meshram, S Pandey, Poonam Yadav, NM Parween, M Raj (c), PG Raut, DB Sharma, S Verma (wk)

