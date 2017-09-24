India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 3rd one-day in Indore: Australia post 293/6 against India in Indore

Only in Express
By: Express Web Desk | Indore | Updated: September 24, 2017 5:17 pm
India vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI in Indore Australia 293/6 after 50 overs – A fine recovery by India in the final overs keeps Australia to 293/6 in Indore. The visitors, after Aaron Finch’s 124 and Steve Smith 63, were looking good for anything in excess of 325 but the hosts hit back and scalped the pair in quick succession and removed Glenn Maxwell cheaply. Stoinis and Agar did play useful hands towards the end but it was a job well done by the Indian bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets each while Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also made additions to the wickets tally. The visitors would feel at least 30-35 short on this pitch where the ball is coming nicely on to the bat. Catch the live cricket score of India vs Australia 3rd ODI from Indore here. (FULL LIVE SCORECARD)

Toss Report: Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Indore. Australia make two changes to their playing XI while India are unchanged

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson

