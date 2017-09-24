India vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: Hosts eye series win on sunny day in Indore

Only in Express
India vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: Catch the live scores of India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live from Indore. IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Score.

By: Express Web Desk | Indore | Updated: September 24, 2017 12:55 pm
india vs australia live, ind vs aus live score, india vs australia live cricket score India vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI: India eye series win in Indore.
India vs Australia Live Score 3rd ODI in Indore: India have a chance to win the series in the third one-day international against Australia in Indore. After taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series by winning the first and second ODIs in Chennai and Kolkata respectively, India take on Australia in the third match in Indore on Sunday. Though there was rain in the city on Saturday, no signs of rain are there in Indore on Sunday. Australia have to fix their batting woes if they want to keep the series alive. Top-order collapse and inability to finish the matches have been their biggest failure this series. Indian bowlers need to be praised for keeping the destructive Australian batting line-up to the minimum. Even in difficult situations, they have outperformed their rivals. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have impressed with their wrist spin. Catch the live cricket score of India vs Australia 3rd ODI from Indore here

India Playing XI (expected): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia playing XI (expected): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson

