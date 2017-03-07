India 213/4, India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd Test 2017, Day 4 from Bangalore: India lead by 126 runs

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4: India look to extend lead against Australia. (Source: Reuters) Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4: India look to extend lead against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

A thrilling Test match that is headed for a thrilling finish as well. The second Test between India and Australia enters the fourth day with India just 126 runs ahead in the second innings and have six wickets in hand. The Bangalore pitch is crumbling and there is lot of uneven bounce. But Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane shared a 93-run stand to help India reach 213 for 4 at stumps on day three.

India vs Australia Live Score and Updates:

0835 hrs IST: Bangalore received rain from 2030 hrs IST to 2130 hrs IST on Monday but it has been clear since then. Even in the morning, the sun is out in all glory

0825 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the fourth day’s play of the second Test between India and Australia in Bangalore. The Test is evenly poised and India lead by 126 runs in the second innings with six wickets in hand

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Preview at Bangalore:

After three days of enthralling Test cricket, it is still unclear which team has advantage in Bangalore. Australia, because they have a solid batting line up and can chase down the total India will post for them. India, because they lead by 126 runs and still have six wickets in hand. With the pitch crumbling, they have defend anything above 200. But with two days left, anything can happen. India resume at 213/4 and will look to add some and hope to bat as long as possible. They will love to get the lead till 300 and then put Australia under pressure in chase. There was forecast of rain in Bangalore but it is a bright morning despite rain for one hour on Monday evening.

India vs Australia 2nd Test squad Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Australia: Matt Renshaw, David Warner, Shaun Marsh, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Reaction:

Sanjay Bangar: “The batsmen really applied themselves, used their feet quite a bit, trying to get to the pitch of the ball and also play on the backfoot.” (Read what he had to say)

Josh Hazlewood: “With that up and down movement with the cracks and uneven surface, just brings the lbw more into play” (Read what he had to say)

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Match Umpires

Ground Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong

Third Umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match Referee: Chris Broad

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd