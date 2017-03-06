Australia 237/6, India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd Test 2017, Day 3 from Bangalore: Australia lead by 48 runs

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia look to extend lead against India. (Source: PTI) Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia look to extend lead against India. (Source: PTI)

India are one again on the back-foot as Australia took the lead in the first innings of the second Test match in Bangalore. Australia were 237 for 6 at stumps on day, leading India, who were bowled out for 189 in their first innings, by 48 runs. Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh were the two unbeaten batsmen for them. On day two, Matt Renshaw and Shaun Marsh hit fifties to help Australia take the lead.

India vs Australia live score and updates:

0835 hrs IST: Indian spinners Ashwin and Jadeja have bowled some terrific line and length but haven’t been as successful as Nathan Lyon, who picked up eight wickets in the first innings

0828 hrs IST: While Australia lost only four wickets on day two, they were very slow in scoring runs. They added only 196 runs on day with only two batsmen scoring fifties

0820 hrs IST: Day two was a thrilling day in terms of Test cricket. Words were exchanged, players made faces and a lot was said. But Renshaw and Marsh showed Australia the way and helped them take lead

0815 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the third day’s play of the second Test in Bangalore between India and Australia. India once again have their back to the wall as Australia take first innings lead on a pitch that is becoming dangerous for batsmen

India vs Australia Preview of Day 3 at Bangalore:

Things are not looking bright for India. As the pitch in Bangalore becomes even more merciless for the batsmen, every single run that Australia add to their first innings total will be a thorn in India’s flesh. Australia already have a 38-run lead and with 4 wickets in hand, they will like to extend it close to 100 and make life difficult for Indian batsmen on day three. Starc and Wade can score runs quickly and if they do that, Indian bowlers will be in for a hard time. The batsmen need to show more intent in batting in the second innings and make sure they put enough runs on the board which their bowlers can defend in the fourth innings. One thing that Indian spinners, in comparision to Australia spinners, could not do is get the ripping lift off the surface which has not made the batsmen think twice about the ball bouncing more than expected.

India vs Australia 2nd Test Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Australia: Matt Renshaw, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2 Players reactions:

Cheteshwar Pujara “There is nothing wrong with the Indian batting lineup. We are known to play better against spinners, apart from last three innings. We will have a better gameplan in the second innings” (Read what he had to say)

Matt Renshaw “I was just trying to enjoy it and laugh at what (Kohli) was saying because some of it was quite funny. He was just reminding me to run off and go to the toilet again which happened in Pune, so it was quite funny” (Read what he had to say)

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Match Umpires

Ground Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong

Third Umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match Referee: Chris Broad

